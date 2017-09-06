Rauner Rejects State DACA Law Idea

Governor Rauner is rejecting a call from Mayor Emanuel and the City Council to pass a state law that would protect the estimated 42-thousand DACA recipients in Illinois from deportation. At today’s City Council meeting, several aldermen took the floor to support Emanuel’s resolution and to blast President Trump for moving to end the program that protects nearly 800-thousand people who were brought to this country illegally when they were children. Rauner said resolving the crisis over DACA should be up to Congress, and said addressing the issue on a state-by-state basis would not be the right solution.

