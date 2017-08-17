Rauner, Madigan Spar Over School Funding

Governor Rauner is using the Governor’s Day festivities at the state fair today to blast the Democrats for their opposition to his changes to a school funding reform bill. In remarks to the annual GOP breakfast in Springfield, Rauner said he’s fighting a corrupt political machine in Chicago and its special deals for Chicago schools. It’s a message echoed in two new campaign commercials Rauner and his allies are releasing today. Meanwhile, House Speaker Michael Madigan is holding a hearing to poke holes in Rauner’s veto amendments. School superintendents are testifying that under Rauner’s plan many of them could lose money in the years ahead. No House vote to override Rauner’s changes has been scheduled.

