Rauner Doubts State Can Help Pay For Obama Center Road Projects
By WJOL News
|
Oct 6, 2017 @ 5:00 AM

Governor Rauner is doubtful the state has enough money to help pay for road projects related to the planned Obama Presidential Center in Chicago. Speaking in Aurora yesterday, Rauner said Illinois faces deep financial constraints despite lawmakers approving a budget and tax hike. Senate President John Cullerton and House Speaker Michael Madigan could ask the state for more than 100-million-dollars.

The post Rauner Doubts State Can Help Pay For Obama Center Road Projects appeared first on 1340 WJOL.

Related Content

Plainfield Man Accused of Attacking Girlfriend wit...
Nowell Park Bathhouse Demolition Wrapping Up
Bike Club Donates to Forest Preserve District’s Tr...
School Board And Non-Profit Groups Encouraged To A...
Providence Sends Statement to Families Regarding S...
Construction Continues at Joliet Baseball Stadium
Comments