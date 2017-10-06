Rauner Doubts State Can Help Pay For Obama Center Road Projects

Governor Rauner is doubtful the state has enough money to help pay for road projects related to the planned Obama Presidential Center in Chicago. Speaking in Aurora yesterday, Rauner said Illinois faces deep financial constraints despite lawmakers approving a budget and tax hike. Senate President John Cullerton and House Speaker Michael Madigan could ask the state for more than 100-million-dollars.

