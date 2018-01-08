RASCAL FLATTS’ GARY LEVOX’S TOUR BUS CATCHES ON FIRE

Rascal Flatts‘ Gary LeVox was headed to Louisiana for a hunting trip on Saturday (January 6th) when his tour bus caught on fire. He and his brother, Kevin, managed to escape safely, however things could have ended much differently, as Gary wrote alongside the video he shared on social media. The singer documented the fire, which appeared to have started at the front of the bus, writing, “My bus caught on fire this mornin on my way to a hunting trip. My brother Kevin and I got out. It happened so quick and could have been a different story if the ammunition would have caught fire. What a way to start 2018. Thank you lord for your covering this mornin!”

Here’s Gary’s post from Instagram with a video of the fire