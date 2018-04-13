Rascal Flatts Deliver National Anthem Last Night at Predators’ Playoff Game

Artist Gary LeVox of the band Rascal Flatts performs at the 2017 CMA Music Festival at Nissan Stadium on Friday, June 9, 2017 in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Laura Roberts/Invision/AP)

Blackhawks fans may know the lengths that the Nashville Predators have gone too, to try and keep Chicago fans out of their stadium whenever the teams play (not allowing Illinois address’ to buy tickets). One thing the Preds get right is the National Anthem. The playoffs started last night and Country Superstars Rascal Flatts kicked off the festivities with the National Anthem. Gary LeVox, Jay DeMarcus and Joe Don Rooney, who have sold nearly 25 million records, donned gold Predators jerseys. Check out the Video Here posted on TASTE OF COUNTRY.

Predators officials often grab huge named talent from Nashville to perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” before games. Just a few include: Carrie Underwood, the wife of Predators center Mike Fisher, Faith Hill, Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley, Keith Urban and Kelly Clarkson.

TASTE OF COUNTRY went on to ask what Country version of the National Anthem is your favorite?