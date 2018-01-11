Rascal Flatts Coming to Chicago

Rascal Flatts is heading out on the Back To Us tour this summer and taking Dan + Shay and Carly Pearce with them. The trek will kick off in Hartford, CT. Specific dates have not been announced, but the Back To Us tour will play in 25 markets so far. Tickets go on sale beginning on January 26th for select cities as part of Live Nation’s Country Megaticket at Megaticket.com.

Lead singer Gary LeVox said, “I can’t describe how much we are looking forward to the tour this summer! We’ve been lucky enough to be in a position to tour consistently throughout our career, and last year felt like the perfect time to reset as we focused on the release of our 10th album. Coming back this year and with our friends Dan + Shay, who are some of the best guys around, as well as Carly who had an amazing year last year, makes it all the more exciting! It’s going to be an awesome time for us and the fans!”

Chicago is mentioned as one of the tour stops, but no specific date or venue has been announced yet. Here’s more from the Rascal Flatts website.