Randy Travis’ Arrest Video Released By Texas Judge

The video of Randy Travis’ 2012 DWI arrest has been released after a Texas judge denied the singer’s request to keep it private. The footage, which is three hours long, shows a naked and extremely intoxicated Randy Travis having an expletive-filled conversation with officers and paramedics. Randy and his wife have been fighting the release of the video, filing a lawsuit in September claiming it would be a violation of his privacy rights. Randy and his team will have their day in court regarding the ongoing lawsuit against the State of Texas in relation to the violation of his civil rights. Randy’s spokesperson issued a statement last night (12/4), saying Randy’s behavior was extremely altered the night of the arrest due to the state of his mental health, and substances in his body that caused him to do and say things that were entirely out of character. He suffered a severe concussion and sustained numerous other injuries from the crash. The spokesperson adds that Randy is deeply apologetic for his actions that evening, and does not and will never condone these types of actions that distort the true beliefs of Randy and his entire family.