Rally Held After White Supremacist Graffiti Found On North Side
By WJOL News
|
Aug 28, 2017 @ 5:28 AM

Chicagoans are coming together after white supremacist graffiti was discovered in the Lincoln Square neighborhood. In one instance, the words “diversity is white genocide” were spray-painted on the ground near Waters Elementary School. Community members rallied yesterday on the North Side to protest against white supremacy and hate. Hundreds of demonstrators gathered at the Federal Plaza downtown earlier in the day for a march against hate speech.

