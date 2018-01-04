Raelynn Reunited with Missing Dog

WCCQ's Brandon Jones backstage with Raelynn at the Taste of Joliet

RaeLynn‘s missing dog has been found! The singer learned the good news yesterday (Wednesday, January 3rd) thanks to a couple of organizations in Pigeon Forge, TN. Members of The Island in Pigeon Forge and the American Eagle Foundation posted photos with the dog on Facebook showing that they had found the chihuahua, named Dolly.

RaeLynn shared their photos to her social media writing, “My HEROS . . . They didn’t want the 5k reward they were just looking out of the kindness of their hearts. The first of many miracles in 2018. Dolly survived 3 nights in single digit weather. She is a fighter and my little badass. Mommy is on her way baby.”

RaeLynn’s friend and reality TV star Todd Chrisley of Chrisley Knows Best had offered a $5,000 reward for the safe return of the dog.

Dolly got spooked by fireworks on New Year’s Eve (Sunday, December 31st) before RaeLynn’s scheduled show there and she bolted off the tour bus in fear.

