Rabid Bats Discovered in Lockport

The Will County Health Department has announced that bats that have been captured in Lockport have tested positive for rabies. It was on July 22nd at a home in the 400 block of Oak Street in Lockport that two separate groups of bats were captured. One group of bats tested positive and one did not. Will County Animal Control will continue the investigation, as there could be more bats in the area or around the home. There is no discovered human or pet contact reported at this time.

