Rabid Bats Discovered in Lockport
By WJOL News
|
Jul 27, 2017 @ 1:11 AM

The Will County Health Department has announced that bats that have been captured in Lockport have tested positive for rabies. It was on July 22nd at a home in the 400 block of Oak Street in Lockport that two separate groups of bats were captured. One group of bats tested positive and one did not. Will County Animal Control will continue the investigation, as there could be more bats in the area or around the home. There is no discovered human or pet contact reported at this time.

The post Rabid Bats Discovered in Lockport appeared first on 1340 WJOL.

Related Content

Rotary Clubs Combining Efforts for Polio Fight at ...
Joliet’s Masonic Lodge Holding Sat and Sun Rummage...
Illinois House Approves Their Own Budget
Cross-Examination Of Government Witness in Drew Pe...
City of Joliet Has No Plans to Repave Chicago Stre...
Peterson Defense Team Trying to Discredit “The Bea...
Comments