Rabid Bat Found in Wilmington

A bat captured by a Wilmington homeowner and turned over to Will County Animal Control for analysis has tested positive for rabies. On the morning of Saturday, May 20, a Wilmington homeowner noticed her five-month old puppy playing with a strange object in her backyard. Upon investigation, the homeowner discovered that the object was a small bat. The homeowner obtained a plastic container from her house and scooped the bat into a bowl while waiting for Will County Animal Control to arrive. The bat tested positive for rabies at the Illinois Department of Public Health lab. Including the dog that was found playing with the bat, the household is reported to include three dogs and two cats; all current on rabies vaccinations according to the home owner. The exposed puppy has been put in isolation. Seven individuals, including the two adults that live at the residence and five visitors or neighbors, all reportedly came in contact with the exposed dog’s mouth or saliva. It has been recommended that they begin Rabies PEP (Post Exposure Prophylaxis.) The Will County Health Department says it is very important to not allow your pets to roam free, and to keep your pets supervised while they are outdoors. Will County residents are reminded to not feed, touch, or adopt wild animals, stray cats, or dogs. Also, do not engage a wild animal that comes on your property. Bring children and pets indoors, and let the animal wander away. Remember to report all animal bites to Will County Animal Control, and encourage children to immediately tell an adult if they are bitten or scratched by an animal. Animal owners are asked to remember that vaccinated pets serve as a buffer between rabid wildlife and humans, so please be sure that dogs and cats are up-to-date on rabies vaccinations. Will County residents are also reminded that if they spot a bat on their property they should contact Will County Animal Control immediately. They are available 24/7 at 815-462-5633.

