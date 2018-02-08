Quincy Jones Says “Beatles Were Horrible Musicians” and Once Dated Ivanka Trump

We’re not sure if Quincy Jones is losing it, or was just in a really bad mood when a gave an interview to New York magazine just prior to his 85th Birthday.

On The Beatles, Jones thought they were horrible musicians even going as far as calling them, “no playing mother******,” and singling out drummer Ringo Starr, who Q worked with on his solo album.

On Michael Jackson, Quincy says, “he stole a lot of songs,” and that he used to “kill” Jackson about his plastic surgery. He also spoke about Oprah and thinks that she shouldn’t run for president and that she doesn’t have the chops for the position.

In an interview with Vulture, Jones said, “I used to date Ivanka, you know. Tommy Hilfiger, who was working with my daughter Kidada, said, ‘Ivanka wants to have dinner with you.’ I said, ‘No problem. She’s a fine motherf–ker.’ She had the most beautiful legs I ever saw in my life. Wrong father, though.”

As for that “wrong father,” Jones said this about Donald Trump : “I used to hang out with him. He’s a crazy motherf–ker. Limited mentally — a megalomaniac, narcissistic. I can’t stand him.”

Here’s more from Rolling Stone.