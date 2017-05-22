Quigley Smith Leaving St. Francis Women’s Basketball to Coach at Lewis University

The University of St. Francis has announced that Samantha Quigley Smith has resigned as head women’s basketball coach to take the same position at Lewis Univeristy. Quigley Smith became the head coach at St. Francis at the age of 23 after serving as a part-time assistant coach in the program for one year and just two years removed from her playing career at DePaul University, where she was a two-time All-Big East Second-Team selection. For her five-year run at St. Francis, Quigley Smith went a combined 101-62. A national search will begin immediately for Quigley Smith’s successor.

