“Queen of Hearts” Excitement Continues to Grow

A drawing on Monday night will give you a chance to support your local VFW hall and win over $1 million. The “Queen of Hearts” is a weekly game at the Morris VFW Post 6049 and the pot has now reached $1,596,843. Whoever eventually wins the game will walk away with 70% of 1,596,843 with 15% of the money going to the Morris VFW Post and the final 15% rolling over into the next pot when the game restarts. You can buy raffle tickets for an opportunity to pick one of 54 cards from a full deck; jokers included. One person and one card a week is picked from the deck. Only three cards are still in play in the current configuration of the game. For your chance to enter the “Queen of Hearts” game at the Morris VFW you can call 815-942-0605. Tickets are on sale from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. through Sunday and from noon to 5:30 p.m. on the Monday, the day of the drawing. The cost is 6 tickets for $5, cash only. The Morris VFW Post is located at 309 McKinley Street in Morris, Illinois.

