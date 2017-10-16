QB Colin Kaepernick files grievance against NFL over alleged collusion

Jim Trotter explains why Colin Kaepernick is facing an uphill battle in filing a grievance against NFL owners.(1:06)

Unemployed quarterback COLIN KAEPERNICK filed a grievance against the NFL yesterday . . . accusing the league of making a secret pact to keep him out.

Obviously, no NFL owner or team is obligated to sign him . . . and when he initially launched his National Anthem protest, he HAD to know that he’d be offending a lot of people and risking his career.

But under the league’s collective bargaining agreement, the owners are NOT allowed to band together to blackball a player. So, you CAN not sign him . . . but you can’t collude to keep him out.

But that said, it seems like it would be VERY difficult to prove that the owners are working together on this. You’d need some kind of hard evidence.

It’s far more likely that they all just decided on their own that he was not worth the distraction . . . the controversy . . . and potentially even driving a WEDGE into their fan-base.

So, whether or not you think it’s fair, he’s made his own bed. (By the way, the National Anthem protests continued this weekend. If you still care for the blow-by-blow, you can find rundowns, here and here.)