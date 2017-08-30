Put Down the Pasta!

Imma, 29, from Italy, grins as she is about to take a bite of her spaghetti all'amatriciana at a restaurant in downtown Rome, Friday, July 30, 2004. While recipe books for diets like Atkins and South Beach are gospel for many in the United States, the American craze for breads, brownies and pasta stingy in carbs hasn't crossed the Atlantic to the Continent. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Carol & I saw this story today from (MetroSource) about eating Carbs vs. fats and how bad Carbs are for you! According to MetroSource, A new international study finds that carbohydrates are more likely than fats to kill you before your time. Researchers from Canada studied more than 135-thousand people from 18 countries. They found that eating a high-carb diet, with an average of 77-percent carbohydrates, raised a person’s risk of dying by 28-percent. The study author says researchers found that a diet with more fats was associated with a lower risk of death. The worst carbs were the refined, processed kind found in white flour. (Image from AP IMAGES)

FOODS HIGH IN REFINED CARBOHYDRATES AND ADDED SUGARS