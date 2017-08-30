Put Down the Pasta!

Carol & I saw this story today from (MetroSource) about eating Carbs vs. fats and how bad Carbs are for you! According to MetroSource, A new international study finds that carbohydrates are more likely than fats to kill you before your time. Researchers from Canada studied more than 135-thousand people from 18 countries. They found that eating a high-carb diet, with an average of 77-percent carbohydrates, raised a person’s risk of dying by 28-percent. The study author says researchers found that a diet with more fats was associated with a lower risk of death. The worst carbs were the refined, processed kind found in white flour. (Image from AP IMAGES)
FOODS HIGH IN REFINED CARBOHYDRATES AND ADDED SUGARS
- Most breads
- Many crackers (100% stone-ground whole grain crackers are less refined)
- Cookies
- Cakes
- Muffins
- Pancakes
- Waffles
- Pies
- Pastries
- Candy
- Chocolate (dark, milk and white). Baker’s chocolate is unsweetened and is therefore an exception.
- Breaded or battered foods