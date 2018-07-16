Here’s your Chance to Purchase the best Seats for CMA FEST

Tickets to the 2019 CMA Fest—which takes place in Nashville Thursday through Sunday, June 6-9 —will be available for pre-sale on Monday, July 30th at 10 a.m. CT. Fans must register through Friday, July 27th for Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan at VerifiedFan.Ticketmaster.com/CMAfest2019, which allows fans the first opportunity to purchase the best seats during the pre-sale, eliminating bots and broker accounts. The general on-sale will open on Monday, August 6th at 10 a.m. CT at CMAfest.com or by calling the CMA Box Office at 1-800-CMA-FEST.