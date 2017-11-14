Psychopaths Listen to ?

FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2012 file photo, Justin Bieber performs at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Bieber arrived Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2013, in the Philippines, where he has launched a campaign to help victims of last month's killer typhoon. (Photo by Isaac Brekken/Invision/AP, File)

If you listen to Justin Beiber, you might want to brace yourself…New York University tested 200 people for psychopathic traits, and also had them listen to 260 songs . . . and now we have more details on the songs they liked.

All the results haven’t been published yet . . . but as it turns out, psychopaths dig JUSTIN BIEBER. In particular, his song “What Do You Mean” was popular with subjects who scored high on the psychopathy scale.

The good news is apparently country and classical music come in very low in this survey, so if you’re listening to WCCQ, you’re OK!