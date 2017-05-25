Providence Graduate Sam Travis Makes His Major League Debut

2011 Providence High School graduate Sam Travis made his baseball major league debut for the Boston Red Sox Wednesday night. Travis played first base where he was 2-4 and scored 1 run. The Red Sox defended the Texas Rangers with a final score of 9-4.

Travis had previous success in his career. He was named the 2011 Chicago Tribune Preps Plus Baseball Player of the Year, Big 10 Freshman of the Year in 2012 and Big 10 Player of the Year in 2014.

