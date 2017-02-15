Property Values In Joliet On The Rise

By WJOL News
|
Feb 28, 2017 7:17 AM

Property values in the city of Joliet are the rise. Mayor Bob O’Dekirk tells WJOL that Joliet’s estimated assessed value of properties has gone up 5-percent, that’s the biggest jump since 2009. There is very little bond debt and Joliet’s reserve funds are 52-million dollars—although the Mayor says he’d like it to be 60-million dollars with the idea being if there is a disaster they can still pay bills and payroll for several months. Revenue from the Riverboats is holding steady at about 18-million dollars a year. Video gaming has helped local businesses but O’Dekirk says he won’t issue permits to new businesses wanting to operate video gaming.

