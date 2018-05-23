Prom Photos at Whataburger.

Two Texas teens decided that what they wanted to remember most about their prom night was there time at Whataburger. Whataburger is a popular fast-food hamburger restaurant that is only found in Texas. Madison Hefner and Rance Henry prepped for the Magnolia High School prom by stopping by their favorite after football game spot for a meal and a photo shoot.

“They love Whataburger. In fact, we all do. This is the favorite hangout after school and baseball games. So it made sense to go there for the shoot,” photographer Sara Spada. Hefner and Henry, who attended the prom as friends, posed with Whataburger drinks and shared laughs while posing in the booths.

Whataburger is very special to Hefner who visited the restaurant after every baseball game. “They had a blast. They’re beautiful inside and out,” Spada said.

