It was a special Friday broadcast of the Scott Slocum Show on WJOL. The morning show host has been on the air at WJOL for 18 years and has been immersed in the community for over a quarter of a century. Today, he was recognized for his selfless devotion to the community. The Allen Award was given to Scott by Project Acclaim. Their mission is to promote a positive image of the Joliet and Will County area and its people. Joliet police officer Ed Johnson presented the award.

From out satellite studios at Inwood Athletic Club, Slocum thanked everyone for coming out to support him but says he learned at young age how to give back to a community from his parents. He says his true love is “giving back to his community” and says, “instead of worrying about yourself you have to worry about others.”

The quarterly award was named after the namesake of the founder of Project Acclaim, the Reverence James E. Allen. He was a man passionate about service to the community and a champion of recognizing those who make our neighborhoods better places to live.

Scott gives of his time to charity events both on and off the air as emcee and cheerleader as he interviews a wide variety of fundraising events in Will County. He’s serves on several boards including the Will County Children’s Advocacy board. He’s involved in local government, volunteerism and supports youth and sports organizations.

He was congratulated by Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk and local business leaders like Terry D’Arcy.

Pictured: Scott Slocum and Police office Ed Johnson

The post Project Acclaim In Joliet Awards WJOL’s Morning Host With The Allen Award appeared first on 1340 WJOL.