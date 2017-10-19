Project Acclaim Honors Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry

Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry has been selected by Project Acclaim-honoring civic pride, a local recognition organization, to join the Hall of Pride. The Chamber and Will County’s Sunny Hill Nursing Home join 137 members who have acted significantly to improve the local quality of life and make Joliet a better place to live. Chamber President Mary Jaworski thanks Project Acclaim for “this prestigious award.”

The Hall of Pride began highlighting local individuals and organizations in 1987 and a plaque for the Chamber will be placed among the other recipients in the Hall of Pride at the Joliet Public Library in downtown Joliet.

The Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry was initiated in 1914 and continues today as the collective voice force initiating action for the betterment of the entire community.The Chamber mission today reflects the same goals “to advance the interests of business, professional and service organizations in the Joliet Region, acting as their voice in governmental and social affairs, communicating and servicing their needs, and thereby enhancing the business environment and the local quality of life.”

Project Acclaim has scheduled a banquet for Thursday, November 2, 2017 at the Jacob Henry Victorian Ballroom, 15 S. Richards Street in Joliet beginning at 5:30 PM. For more information about the banquet or the programs and events as part of the Chamber program of work, please contact the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry at 815.727.5371 or visit www.jolietchamber.com.

