Private Group Offers Reward For Information Regarding Shooting Death Of Lewis University Professor

A 45-thousand dollar reward is being offered for any information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the shooting death of a Lewis University Professor. It was exactly 6 months ago on this day that Matthew Lange was shot and killed while sitting in his car waiting to pick up his son from Polish School in Naperville. Matthew Lange was 37 years old and lived in Oswego. He was seated in his vehicle at 7pm the night of January 27th of this year, in his silver 2013 Hyundai Elantra. Naperville Police are looking for any witnesses to the shooting and/or information about Lange’s vehicle on the day of or the days prior to the homicide. Contact the Naperville Police Department at 630-305-5453 if you have any information.

