Illinois Gubernatorial Candidate J.B. Pritzker has announced that his campaign will be opening a campaign office in Joliet this weekend. On Sunday September 17th at 3:00 p.m. the democratic candidate for Governor will host a grand opening at the office at 210 N. Hammes Ave. in Joliet in Suite 203. Pritzker is one of seven candidates that is running for the democratic nomination and announced his candidacy in April of this year.

The post Pritzker Campaign to Open Joliet Office This Weekend appeared first on 1340 WJOL.