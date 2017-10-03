IF you were in prison for 9 years, what would be your first meal?

O.J. Simpson is beginning post-prison life in the city where he committed the crime that saw him locked up. After serving nine years, he left prison early Sunday to start a new chapter as a parolee. “He wants to eat seafood; he wants to eat steak,” attorney Malcolm LaVergne tells ABC News. “He wants to enjoy the very simple pleasures that he hasn’t enjoyed in nine years.” Those simple pleasures apparently include buying the “latest iPhone,” according to LaVergne. He says his client has been “bored out of his mind” while being kept in isolation since his parole decision in July.

If you were in prison what would be your first meal?

Roy Gregory- Chicago Deep Dish Pizza

Carol McGowan- A Mexican Meal, something spicey

Geno Brien- Big Juicy Cheeseburger