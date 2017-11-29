Prince Harry’s Future Bride was once a Deal or No Deal Case Model

Before Meghan Markle was engaged to Britain’s Prince Harry, she was a “Deal or No Deal” model. Markle was a Hollywood newcomer when she appeared as a briefcase model for the game show from 2006 until 2007. The now-36-year-old star doesn’t shy away from her game show past. Markle told Esquire in 2013 she “did it while auditioning in Hollywood to try to make ends meet … I went from working in the U.S. Embassy in Argentina to ending up on ‘Deal.’ It’s run the gamut. Definitely working on ‘Deal or No Deal’ was a learning experience, and it helped me to understand what I would rather be doing.” Markle said she never had the winning case, saying, “I was the ill-fated number 26, which for some reason no one would ever choose. I would end up standing up there forever in these terribly uncomfortable and inexpensive five-inch heels just waiting for someone to pick my number so I could go and sit down.” Read the whole story from TV Online here.