Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will marry on May 19, 2018, Kensington Palace announced Friday. The couple’s nuptials will take place at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle. Windsor Castle, west of London, is one of Queen Elizabeth II’s main residences. The 15th-century chapel is as historic but more intimate than Westminster Abbey, where Harry’s older brother William married Kate Middleton in 2011.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Announce Wedding Date
