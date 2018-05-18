Prince Charles will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle

“Ms. Meghan Markle has asked His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales to accompany her down the aisle of the Quire of St George’s Chapel on her Wedding Day,” Kensington Palace said in a statement. “The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way. The news came a day after Markle confirmed that her father’s poor health would prevent him from traveling to the UK for the wedding and giving his daughter away as planned.

“Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding. I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health,” Meghan Markle said in a statement provided by Kensington Palace Thursday. Read more from ET Online.