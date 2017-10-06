Price of Netflix Going Up Next Month

Netflix is raising its prices by 10% next month on most plans . . . and naturally people will be angry. But let’s face it, you’re going to pay, because . . . “Stranger Things”.

The price hikes won’t affect ALL of their plans . . . but since they’re changing the most popular ones, most of their 53 million customers will be affected.

So, subscribers who pay for the standard $9.99 service will be charged $10.99 . . . or $1 more per month. And the price of the premium tier will be raised 17%, from $11.99 to $13.99.

The basic $7.99 plan is staying the same for now. It’s unclear if or how the old-school DVD plans will be affected.

The new prices will go into effect in November. Netflix is officially notifying customers on October 19th, 30 days before they’ll have to pay the higher price.

Season Two of “Stranger Things” hits Netflix on October 27th, and the timing is probably NOT a coincidence. If you’re planning to bail, that gives you less than a month to watch it before the cost goes up.