Presence St. Joseph Medical Center Nurses Reject Contract

Nurses at Presence St. Joseph Medical Center have voted to reject a new proposed contract. The final tally of the vote was 296 against and 184 for. Voting took place over a three day period last week. The nurses, who are represented by the Illinois Nurses Association, will begin another negotiating session with the hospital on Monday morning. Nurses have authorized a strike, in a vote that took place on May 10th but no strike or call to strike has been scheduled.

