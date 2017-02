Those with asthma or other breathing problems be aware. The Forest Preserve District of Will County is scheduled to perform a prescribed burn today at Hadley Valley Preserve in New Lenox. The burn will take place in the area east of Gougar Road and west of Interstate 355. The activity could be postponed if weather conditions are not conducive for a successful burn.

