Be Prepared to Pay 2-3 Times the Normal Price For This Toy
By Roy Gregory
|
Nov 15, 2017 @ 6:24 AM
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR MGA ENTERTAINMENT - CEO of MGA Entertainment, Isaac Larian and top toy unboxer, CookieSwirlC pose with the L.O.L. Surprise! Big Surprise at the MGA Entertainment's L.O.L. Surprise! Celebration at Hollywood & Highland on Friday, Sept. 29, 2017 in Los Angeles.

The must-have gift this holiday season is already sold out. The LOL Big Surprise is a purse-like glittery half-ball filled with 50 individually wrapped gifts: dolls, doll accessories, fizzy bath bombs and temporary tattoos, among other goodies. Originally priced at $70, the Big Surprise is already out of stock at big-name stories, including Toys R Us and Target. However, it’s been spotted for a whopping $180 on Walmart’s website and for similar prices on eBay. Do you want to pay that much for this? Reading some of the reviews on Amazon, you might want to think twice about spending that much. Read more from Time here

