PREMIERE DATE FOR AMERICAN IDOL IS REVEALED

ABC’s new American Idol reboot finally has a premiere date. The show’s returning host Ryan Seacrest announced the news on Live With Kelly and Ryan Monday morning (11/6), revealing that the two-hour premiere will take place on Sunday, March 11 at 8 PM ET. Luke Bryan will appear on the show’s judges panel this season alongside fellow superstars Lionel Richie and Katy Perry. Auditions for the series kicked off in August, covering 23 cities nationwide. To submit a video online and find out more, click here.