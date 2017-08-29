Preliminary Autopsy Reports Filed in Possible Double Murder-Suicide
By WJOL News
|
Aug 29, 2017 @ 5:53 PM

Autopsies have been conducted after a mother and her twin girls were found dead inside a home in the 400 block of N. Reed on Monday afternoon. The Will County Coroner’s office has identified the the victims as 41-year-old Celisa Henning, and her twin daughters, Makayla Henning and Addison Henning both age five. Preliminary autopsy reports state that Celisa Henning sustained a single gunshot wound to the head while Makayla and Addison Henning both suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the head. Police received a call about a death investigation shortly after 3:00 p.m., when the husband of Celisa arrived home. Police are investigating the incident as a possible double murder-suicide.

