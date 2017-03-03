Pregnant Joliet Teen Reported Missing in Chicago

By WJOL News
|
Mar 3, 11:48 AM

A pregnant 16-year-old from Joliet has been reported missing by the Chicago Police Department. Dymon Simons was last seen on Feburary 25th in the Chatham neighborhood of Chicago. Dymon is African-American, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. Authorities believe that she may be in Chicago’s Humboldt Park neighborhood or in the suburb of Maywood. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Dymon Simons is asked to call the Chicago Police Department at 312-747-8274.

The post Pregnant Joliet Teen Reported Missing in Chicago appeared first on 1340 WJOL.

Related Content

Rotary Clubs Combining Efforts for Polio Fight at ...
Joliet’s Masonic Lodge Holding Sat and Sun Rummage...
Illinois House Approves Their Own Budget
Cross-Examination Of Government Witness in Drew Pe...
City of Joliet Has No Plans to Repave Chicago Stre...
Peterson Defense Team Trying to Discredit “The Bea...
Comments
Upcoming LIVE Events
Wed 08

Skooters Idol @ Skooters Roadhouse in Shorewood

March 8 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wed 15

Skooters Idol @ Skooters Roadhouse in Shorewood

March 15 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

View More…

Upcoming NASCAR Events
Sun 05

Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500

March 5 @ 1:30 pm - 5:00 pm

View More…