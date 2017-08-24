If you bought a Powerball ticket in Joliet, you may want to check it right away. A liquor store in Joliet sold a $2-million winning Powerball ticket in Wednesday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers in the Wednesday, August 23, Powerball drawing were – 06 – 07 – 16 – 23 – 26, and the PowerPlay number was 04. The $2-million winning ticket was purchased at Highland Liquors, 1619 E. Cass St., and matched five of six numbers, plus the PowerPlay number.

Highland Liquors will receive a bonus of $20,000, or 1-percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.

The Illinois Lottery urges the lucky winner to immediately sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place until they visit one of the Lottery’s five Prize Centers in Chicago, Des Plaines, Rockford, Springfield or Fairview Heights. Winners have one year from the original drawing date to claim their prize.

The post Powerball Ticket Worth $2-Million Sold in Joliet appeared first on 1340 WJOL.