Expect long lines at the lotto ticket counter this week. Illinois Lottery officials say no one won Saturday’s Powerball jackpot, so the grand prize for Wednesday’s drawing is 650 million-dollars. It’s been two months since there was a grand prize winner. The odd of hitting all five numbers and the Powerball are one-in-292 million.

The post Powerball Jackpot Swells appeared first on 1340 WJOL.