Ok, this is a bit surprising at least for Illinios anyway. FourSquare looked at which chains received the most visits on average per location in every state based on the total number of visits to that chain divided by the number of locations in that state. (* Got that? Good.) In other words, the people who visit these locations tend to visit a lot. So, what’s the most popular fast-food chain in the state? Chick-fil-A was #1 in Illinois. The whole list State by State is listed here