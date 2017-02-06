Police Investigating Shooting Outside Bar Near Louis Joliet Mall

Joliet Police are investigating a shooting outside a bar located near the Louis Joliet Mall early Sunday morning. It was at 12:30am that police received a call of a fight in the parking lot of Anthony’s Restaurant and Pub located at 3151 Voyager Lane. During the fight someone fired several rounds and the fled the scene. No injuries were reported in the shooting. The incident remains under investigation.

