Authorities in Will County say a woman drowned at the same spot in the Kankakee River where two other children drowned last year. The Will County coroner’s office said yesterday 35-year-old Elizabeth Larson of Normal died when she fell into the river near the Wilmington Dam. Conservation Police say Larson was riding a personal watercraft before she fell into the water.

