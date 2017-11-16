A Police Department Is Asking for Christmas Gifts for Kids Instead of Handing Out Tickets

This week, a police department in northern Pennsylvania stopped handing out tickets for minor traffic violations. And instead, they’re handing out flyers asking people to donate CHRISTMAS GIFTS to underprivileged kids.

The police department in St. Marys, Pennsylvania posted about it on Facebook over the weekend. (St. Marys is about 100 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.)



Obviously it’s just for small things, like minor speeding violations. Here’s Facebook Post from St. Mary’s Police Department.