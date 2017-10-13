Pledge To Give Monetary Gift On “Day of Giving” To University of St. Francis

Calling on all Alumni and friends of the University of St. Francis. Dr. Arvid Johnson, president of the university tells the Scott Slocum show that today is their “Day of Giving.” This is one of their largest single day events. Typically, they raise nearly 70-thousand dollars. All money raised goes towards scholarships. The average unmet need for one of their students is 7-thousand dollars. Last year they were able to help ten students.

Over the next 24 hours the university hopes you “share your blessings with the next generation of Saints.” Their yearly appeal is asking the community and alumni to pledge a monetary gift. You can do so by going online to stfrancis.edu or by calling Regina at 814-740-5065.

