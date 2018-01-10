HAVING A PLANT IN YOUR OFFICE COULD PREVENT SICK DAYS AND REDUCE STRESS

Go ahead, get a desk plant. Experts Eddie van Etten and Pierre Horwitz write in The Conversation, “One excellent way to combat both sick days and stress is by filling your office with plants.” They claim having the right plants will help ‘scrub’ the air of pathogens, and improve the office’s mix of bacteria. Plants can even clear the air of harmful substances found in some office furnishings. (More from Independent.co.uk)