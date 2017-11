The 300th episode of Grey’s Anatomy aired this past Thursday night on ABC, and the creator, Shonda Rhimes says the show will end once “Meredith Grey” quits. She told E! that as long as Ellen Pompeo and herself want to remain involved in the medical drama, it’ll stay on with new shows. Rhimes also said she thinks the show will at least pass “ER” which ran for fifteen seasons. Grey’s Anatomy is currently in its fourteenth season.