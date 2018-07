Logan County: An emergency airplane landing has closed the left lane of northbound Interstate 55 at milepost 133, near Lawndale. #ILtraffic pic.twitter.com/pRCV1qGIu8

RELATED CONTENT

Jason Aldean & Wife Brittany Working on Another “Milestone”

This Country Star Wants to be the Next Bachelor

Where Does Chicago Rank in the Best/Worst Cities for Driving?

Here’s How To Get McDonalds Sandwiches For Just A Buck

Was Michael Jackson Really Castrated?

Dunkin’ Donuts Is Giving Away Free Donut Fries On Friday