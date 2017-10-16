Plainfield Teachers Vote To Authorize Strike Possibly As Soon As Halloween

Members of the Association of Plainfield Teachers have voted to authorize a strike if negotiations with Plainfield District 202 officials break down. The biggest issue between the two sides is a conditional section of the latest offer that would utilize the Consumer Price Index to determine raises and eliminate the professional pay schedule. The APT says that it would cause a severe reduction of salary growth and make the district far less competitive in attacking and retaining quality career teacher. Other issues between the two sides include teacher turnover, competition for teachers with other school districts, and the duration of the agreement. Negotiations began in November of last year and both sides have submitted proposals to the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board. No strike date has been set but a lawful strike could be called to start as early as October 31st.

