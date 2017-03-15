Plainfield South Student Killed in Car Accident

By WJOL News
|
Mar 15, 5:24 PM

A 16-year-old Plainfield girl was killed in a single-vehicle on Tuesday evening in Na-Au-Say Township in Kendall County. It was at 4:58pm that Alyssa Smith was driving in the area of Walker and Arbeiter roads when her vehicle struck a utility poll. Smith was taken to Presence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet by Plainfield paramedics where she was later pronounced deceased. Smith was a student at Plainfield South High School. The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.

Comments
