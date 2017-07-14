Plainfield South High School Band Director Gives Thanks For Fundraiser Helping Local Horse Farm Owners

A letter of thanks from the Plainfield South High School band director Jerrod Cook. He wanted to thank everyone for their support in raising money for the Del Real family who lost 18 of their 30 horses in a recent fire. They raised nearly $1,800. One of the Del real children is in the band with Mr. Cook. Below is a copy of the letter.

“Thank you to everyone who donated and helped raise about $1,800 to support the Del Real family, who lost 18 of their 30 horses in a recent fire. Special thanks to Peggy Francik, Sydney Paige Johnson, Shanon Sullivan, Nicole Lupo, Dawn MacMinn, Greg and Marlene Schaefer, the Givens family, the Schawo family, the young girl who gave her allowance to the horses, Corey from the Plainfield Chili’s restaurant, and everyone else who made anonymous contributions.”

