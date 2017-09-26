Plainfield Police Participating in Rail Safety Week

The Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police has asked the Governor of the State of Illinois to declare September 24th to the 30th as Illinois Rail Safety Week. This week will promote vehicle and pedestrian safety around railroad tracks and trains. The Plainfield Police will be participating in Illinois Rail Safety Week by having enforcement details planned at various railroad grade crossings within the village. Officers will also be distributing literature to the public that contains information on how to be safe around trains and train tracks.

